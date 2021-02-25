IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

  • The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST

People of West Bengal will need a vaccine against extortion, theft and cut-money, Bharatiya Janata Party’s president JP Nadda said on Thursday while attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress in poll-bound Bengal.

The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and wco-morbidities will be vaccinated.

“But this is not sufficient. Bengal will get many more vaccines. Bengal will need vaccination against extortion, theft, cut-money and appeasement in May. We will prepare for this,” he said while speaking at a rally in North 24 Parganas.

This comes a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state wants to start free vaccination of citizens ahead of the assembly polls.

The crucial assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April-May and the BJP, which has emerged as the principal opponent of the TMC after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, has upped its ante against alleged corruption, nepotism and deterioration of law and order in the state.

“All the accused in the chit fund scams and other cases including narcotics are all with the BJP. They should know that if they spit in the air, it would ultimately land on their face. Instead of pointing fingers at others they should first have a look at their own party,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

The BJP also sharpened its attack targeting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleging that daughters and sisters of Bengal are not safe.

“Bengal tops the list when it comes to rape cases, domestic violence and human trafficking and more than 130 BJP workers have been murdered. What have you thought for the daughters of Bengal? You are the daughter and the didi (elder sister) of Bengal, but daughters and sisters are not safe in Bengal,” he said adding that the time has come to allow the TMC to take rest and allow the BJP to work instead.

Last week the TMC had launched its main campaign slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay” (Bengal wants its own daughter). Political analysts had said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed to strengthen the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.

The TMC chief had on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with words like monster, extortionist and rioter. She also used colloquial Bengali words such as “Hodol Kutkut” and “Kimbhoot-Kimakar” which roughly translates into fat, ugly and strange.

“The language which Mamata used against the Prime Minister and home minister suggests that she doesn’t represent the culture of Bengal. This is Golden Bengal laden with culture. This is not the Bengal which Mamata’s language suggests. We have to reinstate this,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
west bengal assembly election

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
"I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST
AIMIM chief's Kolkata rally which was scheduled for Thursday was cancelled on Wednesday night after the state police refused permission for the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:17 PM IST
"Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president J P Nadda.(PTI Photo)
BJP president J P Nadda.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The rest of the programmes of BJP's National President JP Nadda are being held as per schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The campaign, Lokkho Sonar Bangla (Aim for Sonar Bangla), was launched by the party’s national president, JP Nadda, in Kolkata. The party will send out vehicles with suggestion boxes for the public
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who after good performance in the 2020 Bihar assembly poll has announced that it will contest the Bengal election. (Stock Image: Getty)
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who after good performance in the 2020 Bihar assembly poll has announced that it will contest the Bengal election. (Stock Image: Getty)
west bengal assembly election

Kolkata police deny permission to AIMIM chief to hold electoral rally

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Owaisi was scheduled to kick off his party's campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections with the rally in the minority-dominated Metiabruz area of the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee also alleged that female BJP workers were not safe in the party. “Women in BJP are not safe. Don’t send your daughters to BJP. Many are keeping quiet as they can’t say anything.(ANI Photo)
Banerjee also alleged that female BJP workers were not safe in the party. “Women in BJP are not safe. Don’t send your daughters to BJP. Many are keeping quiet as they can’t say anything.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Sparks fly as Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches no-holds-barred attack on BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Banerjee’s primary target was PM Modi who on Monday addressed a public rally from the same venue as Banerjee did in Hooghly district on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Want to start free vaccination before assembly polls, Mamata writes to PM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:39 PM IST
She added that since the state was headed for elections, the government had to reach out to every government employee urgently to ensure safe polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sharpened her attack on BJP ahead of the assembly elections in state.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sharpened her attack on BJP ahead of the assembly elections in state.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Will be goalkeeper in Bengal polls, won't let BJP score,' says Mamata Banerjee

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Political tempers in the state are high as BJP fights to oust the Trinamool Congress from power while Banerjee seeks to retain the chair for the third time in a row.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

JP Nadda to launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Through the move, the BJP aims to reach all constituencies in West Bengal to prepare its manifesto for the state election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

BJP leader, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, summoned by Kolkata cops

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been told to appear before Kolkata police's detective department on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel sit outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata. (PTI)
Security personnel sit outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Coal smuggling case: CBI may question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:48 AM IST
On Monday, Rujira Banerjee responded to the CBI saying the central agency may visit her residence between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ECI said this in the wake of some reports that CPFs have been sent specifically to West Bengal.(PTI file photo)
The ECI said this in the wake of some reports that CPFs have been sent specifically to West Bengal.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Central Police Forces routinely sent to poll-bound states, not just Bengal: EC

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
In an official statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that it had come to its notice that certain sections of media have reported on CPFs being sent specifically to the State of West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rujira Banerjee was held at Netaji Subhash International Airport, Kolkata for carrying a “significant quantity of gold”(Twitter)
Rujira Banerjee was held at Netaji Subhash International Airport, Kolkata for carrying a “significant quantity of gold”(Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Who is Rujira Banerjee and why is she being summoned by CBI?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Rujira Banerjee nee Naroola is a Thai national and holds an Overseas Citizen of India card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac