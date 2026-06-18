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BJP, Congress abstain as ZPM and MNF face off in Mizoram Rajya Sabha poll

The decision by the BJP and the Congress effectively narrows the contest to candidates fielded by the ruling ZPM and the MNF.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 10:37 am IST
By Sangzuala Hmar
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The election to Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha seat has become a direct contest between the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday after both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress announced that they would abstain from voting.

Proceedings underway in the Rajya Sabha. (Sansad Tv File)

The decision by the BJP, which has two MLAs in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly, and the Congress, which has one legislator, effectively narrows the contest to candidates fielded by the ruling ZPM and the MNF. Both parties issued statements on Wednesday confirming that their legislators would not participate in the voting process.

State BJP leaders said the party’s two MLAs - K Beichhua, who also serves as the Mizoram BJP president, and K Hrahmo - would stay away from the polling in accordance with directions issued by the party’s national leadership.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also announced that its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had decided to abstain from voting. The Congress currently has one MLA, C Ngunlianchunga, who represents the Lawngtlai West constituency.

 
mizo national front
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Home / India News / BJP, Congress abstain as ZPM and MNF face off in Mizoram Rajya Sabha poll
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