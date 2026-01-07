BJP-Congress alliance for Maha civic poll? Leadership denies claims of tie-up for Ambernath

As the Maharashtra civic body polls near, all key parties in fray are working to finalise their alliances before the big day. Amid all the alliances formed, latest reports claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are working to join hands for the Ambernath Municipal Council polls. In Ambernath, the ruling BJP has chosen to join hands with Congress. (HT File Photo)

With this contest, the two rival parties were expected to come together to contest against Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls. While an official statement is awaited from Congress, BJP leadership have had a strong reaction to the news.

The civic polls had already stirred a few controversies, with Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands with Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP and rallying against coalition partners for the elections to municipal corporations, including the much-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

BJP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra? In Ambernath, local BJP leaders had reportedly joined hands with Congress, aiming to weaken as well as keep its ally, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, out of power.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the decision, which he claims was made by local leaders.

“The BJP can never form an alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM. Such alliances are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. If any local BJP leaders have entered into alliances with these parties without approval, it is a serious breach of party discipline and strict action will be taken,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

However, there has been no approval or confirmation of this alliance from the Congress leadership yet.

During a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reacted to the move and called it a “double standard” by the BJP. “They have formed an alliance with AIMIM in Mira Bhayandar and with Congress in Ambernath,” he said.