BJP ‘denounces insult of any religious personality' after its leader stirs row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), without citing any incident particularly, asserted on Sunday that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. The BJP statement, however, can be seen as an attempt to defuse a controversy over comments allegedly made by party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, leading to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Amid a row over remarks of Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said, in the statement, that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.

"During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion," Singh said in the statement.

India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.

BJP issues a statement on respecting all religions. pic.twitter.com/0HAxgZNs72 — Smriti Kak (@smritikak) June 5, 2022

Thirty-six people have been arrested and three FIRs filed - in which 40 persons have been named and 1,000 others listed as unknown accused on charges of rioting and attempt to murder - after violence between members of a minority community and police in Kanpur on Friday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said more people are being identified on the basis of the video (footage)… action against conspirators under Gangster Act and their property will be seized or demolished.

The incident began as members of a minority community observed a bandh and took out a procession after Friday prayers to protest a BJP spokesperson's allegedly insulting remark about Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON