Home / India News / BJP ‘denounces insult of any religious personality' after its leader stirs row
india news

BJP ‘denounces insult of any religious personality' after its leader stirs row

Amid a row over remarks of Nupur Sharma, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, in the statement, that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.
Police conduct a flag march in a locality after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown in Kanpur.&nbsp;(PTI)
Police conduct a flag march in a locality after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown in Kanpur. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), without citing any incident particularly, asserted on Sunday that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. The BJP statement, however, can be seen as an attempt to defuse a controversy over comments allegedly made by party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, leading to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Amid a row over remarks of Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said, in the statement, that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.

"During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion," Singh said in the statement.

India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.

Thirty-six people have been arrested and three FIRs filed - in which 40 persons have been named and 1,000 others listed as unknown accused on charges of rioting and attempt to murder - after violence between members of a minority community and police in Kanpur on Friday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said more people are being identified on the basis of the video (footage)… action against conspirators under Gangster Act and their property will be seized or demolished.

The incident began as members of a minority community observed a bandh and took out a procession after Friday prayers to protest a BJP spokesperson's allegedly insulting remark about Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp kanpur uttar pradesh + 1 more
bjp kanpur uttar pradesh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out