BJP files case against Ram Gopal Varma for comments against Murmu

In his complaint, Reddy said Varma’s poets were highly derogatory and insulting a senior tribal woman politician.
Senior Telangana BJP leader G Narayan Reddy lodged a complaint with Abids police station stating that film maker Ram Gopal Varma had posted a derogatory comment on Murmu on Twitter. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:49 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana BJP on Friday lodged a case against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for his alleged unsavoury comments against National Democratic Allaince’s candidate for Presidential election Droupadi Murmu.

Senior Telangana BJP leader G Narayan Reddy lodged a complaint with Abids police station stating that Varma had posted a derogatory comment on Murmu on Twitter.

Abids police inspector B Prasada Rao told HT: “We have received the complaint and sent the same for legal opinion. After we receive the legal opinion, we shall book a case against Varma under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

“If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” Varma tweeted.

In his complaint, Reddy said Varma’s poets were highly derogatory and insulting a senior tribal woman politician. The BJP leader demanded that police should register a case under the SC/ST Act and requested stringent punishment to Varma.

Firebrand BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh also fumed at Varma for making such stupid comments against Murmu.

Meanwhile, Varma said: “This (tweet) was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character (sic) but since the name is such a rarity, I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone.”

