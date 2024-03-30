BJP files complaint with ECI against Sidda’s son over remarks on PM, Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah for using “abusive words” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah addresses the gathering during the Congress Workers' Conference organised in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, in Chamarajanagar on Friday. (Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah-X)

In a recent political spat, the Congress leader called Shah as a ‘goonda’ and ‘rowdy,’ and suggested that Modi associates with such individuals. In response, BJP leader R Ashoka called the CM a ‘’goonda guru’’ and said they would approach the EC over the statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking at a Congress gathering in Hanur town of Chamarajanagara district on Thursday, Yathindra said that Shah faces murder charges in Gujarat and has a background in criminal activities. “But now, he is in a high position in the country,” he said.

He further said, “They had promised to create two crore jobs for the unemployed. Now, they say it is not the responsibility of the central government to create jobs. They promised to bring back black money. But what happened? They have not even disclosed the names of account holders in Swiss banks.”

He also accused the BJP of harbouring intentions to amend the Constitution if they secure a significant majority.

“The BJP has been claiming to secure more than 400 seats. It is their secret agenda to change the Constitution if they get 400 seats. If there is a government that is strangling the democratic setup in the history of the country, it is Modi’s government,” the former MLA added.

In retaliation, BJP leader R Ashoka called the CM a ‘goonda guru’ and accused the Congress of fostering a ‘goonda culture.’

He further said, “Yatindra speaks about national politics when he is not fit to speak even about Mysuru politics. If he continues to speak like this, he would face the same fate as of their leader Rahul Gandhi. So let him be cautious.”

While taking a jibe at Yathindra, BJP MP S Muniswamy, said that the latter is “frustrated” as he was denied a ticket from Mysore for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following the remarks by Yathidra, the state unit of the BJP wrote a letter to the Election Commission and said it violated the model code of conduct (MCC) as per the guidelines issued by the EC. “This is a personal attack on our leaders. Yathindra Siddaramaiah made a totally reprehensible statement and it is a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” the letter stated.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemned the alleged remarks and said it is not right on his part as a former legislator and son of the chief minister to make such statements, and demanded that he apologise.

With agency inputs