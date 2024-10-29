BJP govt at Centre spreading fear, anger and distress in country: Priyanka in Wayanad

Congress candidate for the Wayanad bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre accusing it of subverting the values of the Constitution. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with public during a meeting, in Meenangadi, Wayanad, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.(PTI)

The BJP government at the Centre is spreading “fear, anger and distress” in the country, the AICC general secretary said at a corner meeting in Meenangadi.

“You know the BJP government at the Centre is spreading fear, anger and distress among the community. You have seen again and again anger, spread of hatred and fear concerted in a planned fashion,” she said.

Referring to the violence in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi said “planned” attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

“You have seen the attack on minorities. You have seen the attacks in Manipur,” she said.

The Congress leader also alleged that policies in the country were made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends rather than the common people. “There is no compassion towards the farmers who are toiling day and night. There is no understanding of tribal people, their lands are taken away for rich people,” she added.

Referring to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat, Priyanka said she knew what a heavy heart he had on leaving Wayanad.

“I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relation with all of you, that you are his family. Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality and each one of you are important soldiers in this fight,” she said.

Priyanka further said she would work as hard as she possibly could if she were elected as a Member of Parliament.

“I will stand by side with you. I will fight for you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. I will fight for your issues to be resolved.” The meeting at Meenangadi were followed by a brief 150-metres long roadshow.

This was her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on October 22, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party’s state leaders.

“The people of Wayanad have stood with truth, justice and democracy in the past and have worked to strengthen the spirit of the Constitution. The people of Wayanad will continue to strengthen the Constitution and democracy and write a new chapter of development and progress. The zeal and enthusiasm of the people is worth seeing. Today I will interact with the people of Wayanad,” Priyanka posted on her ‘X’ account earlier in the day.

At the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi said that her brother, who vacated the Wayanad seat after winning the election from Rae Bareli, was constantly attacked by the BJP for 10 years.

“Through all these difficult times, it was you who stood by him. I know you did this because you love him. Wayanad is a land that fights for what is right,” she said.

She is contesting against LDF’s veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP’s Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation.

Hitting out at the Congress party for nominating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad, Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday said that the voters of the constituency have been betrayed by the Gandhi family. “The voters of Wayanad have had a very bitter experience by the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi. They know that like her brother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is nothing but an outright opportunist who is unreliable, undependable and untrustworthy. She is a footloose political tourist and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty condescendingly and arrogantly is trying to use Wayanad as a feudal political playground,” said Kesavan.