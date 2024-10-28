'Mother Teresa came to my house...': Priyanka Gandhi shares heartwarming story in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a heartwarming story involving Mother Teresa while campaigning in Kerala's Wayanad. She said at an election meeting that the late icon had visited her house months after her father Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and asked her to work for the destitute. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets the students of the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science.(PTI)

"I want to say how grateful I am for the love I am getting here. A few days ago, I came to file a nomination paper. When I arrived, I stopped and talked to people, one of them was from the Army... he said that his mother wanted to meet me, but she couldn't walk, so I walked to his house... She hugged me as if I was her child. I can truthfully tell you I did not feel any difference between my mother and her... I felt like I had a mother here in Wayanad. That is how you made me feel," she said at the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi said she had worked with Mother Teresa's organization after getting inspired by her.

"When she handed me a rosary (to give to my mother), I felt how I felt when I was 19 years old. My father had just died, 6-7 months later, Mother Teresa came to my house to meet my mother. I had a fever, so I didn't go out of the room. She came to the room and put her hand on my head. She took my hand and put a rosary in my hand just like this. She asked me to work with her. After 5-6 years, I went to work with her sisters. My job was to teach kids... We cleaned bathrooms, and cooked food. I began to understand their pain, what service means, and how a community can support them. I saw how the community helped each other during a landslide in Wayanad. Each one of you helped... It made me proud, you are courageous people," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring his "friends". "Policy after policy is made to favour PM's friends," she added.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi also lauded her sister for looking after their mother, Sonia Gandhi, following the death of their father.

"My mother is sitting here. After my father died, it was my sister who looked after my mother. She was 17 years old when Papa died; my mother lost everything; my sister lost everything, but my sister looked after my mother," Rahul had said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-polls.

The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi who had won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad as well as Rae Bareli.

Mother Teresa was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun and the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. She passed away in 1997.

With inputs from PTI, ANI