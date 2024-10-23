Priyanka Gandhi reveals income: '4400 grams gold, 5.63 crore Shimla house'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday revealed her income and wealth as she filed a nomination for the Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala's Wayanad. The seat was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad by-elections. (ANI)

According to her election affidavit, the total value of her financial assets is ₹12 crore. She declared in her nomination papers that her total income in the financial year 2023-2024 was ₹46.39 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi has movable assets worth ₹4.24 crore, including deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4400 grams (gross) of gold worth ₹1.15 crore, reported PTI.

Her immovable assets are worth over ₹7.74 crore. This includes two inherited half-shares of agricultural land in the Mehrauli area of New Delhi and a half-share in a farmhouse building.

She owns a residential property in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over ₹5.63 crore, according to her affidavit.

Her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, has movable assets worth over ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over ₹27.64 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared that she has a Post Graduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK and a BA Hons degree in Psychology from Delhi University.

She has liabilities of ₹15.75 lakh. She is also facing Income Tax reassessment proceedings for the assessment year 2012-13, as per which she has to pay over ₹15 lakh as taxes, her affidavit said. Additionally, there are two FIRs and a forest department's notice against her, the affidavit stated.

Rahul Gandhi had won both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He later relinquished the Kerala constituency. He declared that his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the bypolls from the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi later became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Priyanka has always been someone who would sacrifice anything for her family and friends, and this quality will make her an exceptional MP for Wayanad. To her, the people of Wayanad are family. As her brother, I ask you to support and protect her as you have done for me. I will always stand by Wayanad as your unofficial MP," Rahul Gandhi posted on X today.

This is the first election that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest. She had entered active politics ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With inputs from PTI