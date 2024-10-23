Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Gandhi reveals income: '4400 grams gold, 5.63 crore Shimla house'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared in her nomination papers that her total income in the financial year 2023-2024 was ₹46.39 lakh.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday revealed her income and wealth as she filed a nomination for the Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala's Wayanad. The seat was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad by-elections. (ANI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad by-elections. (ANI)

According to her election affidavit, the total value of her financial assets is 12 crore. She declared in her nomination papers that her total income in the financial year 2023-2024 was 46.39 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi has movable assets worth 4.24 crore, including deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4400 grams (gross) of gold worth 1.15 crore, reported PTI.

Her immovable assets are worth over 7.74 crore. This includes two inherited half-shares of agricultural land in the Mehrauli area of New Delhi and a half-share in a farmhouse building.

She owns a residential property in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over 5.63 crore, according to her affidavit.

Also read: ‘Priyanka Gandhi looked after my mother… she was just 17': Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, has movable assets worth over 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over 27.64 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared that she has a Post Graduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK and a BA Hons degree in Psychology from Delhi University.

She has liabilities of 15.75 lakh. She is also facing Income Tax reassessment proceedings for the assessment year 2012-13, as per which she has to pay over 15 lakh as taxes, her affidavit said. Additionally, there are two FIRs and a forest department's notice against her, the affidavit stated.

Also read: ‘My whole family will…’: Priyanka Gandhi's promise to Wayanad voters

Rahul Gandhi had won both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He later relinquished the Kerala constituency. He declared that his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the bypolls from the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi later became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Priyanka has always been someone who would sacrifice anything for her family and friends, and this quality will make her an exceptional MP for Wayanad. To her, the people of Wayanad are family. As her brother, I ask you to support and protect her as you have done for me. I will always stand by Wayanad as your unofficial MP," Rahul Gandhi posted on X today.

This is the first election that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest. She had entered active politics ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //