'Priyanka Gandhi opportunist, footloose political tourist, unreliable': BJP

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 06:42 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday arrived in Wayanad for the election campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday called Congress's Wayanad candidate, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an "opportunist", a footloose political tourist and a “dynast”. The scathing attack came on a day when the Congress leader campaigned in the Kerala constituency.

Congress general secretary and candidate for Wayanad by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)
Congress general secretary and candidate for Wayanad by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday said that the voters of the constituency had been betrayed by the Gandhi family. He was referring to Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat in June.

"The voters of Wayanad have had a very bitter experience with the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi. They know that like her brother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is nothing but an outright opportunist who is unreliable, undependable and untrustworthy. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a footloose political tourist and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty condescendingly and arrogantly is trying to use Wayanad as a feudal political playground," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad as well as Rae Bareli. He later relinquished the Wayanad seat.

Also read: 'Mother Teresa came to my house...': Priyanka Gandhi shares heartwarming story in Wayanad

"The people of Wayanad very clearly know that the Gandhi dynasty has no genuine care, affection or love for the voters of Wayanad," he added.

"A few days ago, when I had come to file my nomination for the UDF candidate, I had stopped my car and talked to one of the people who told me that his mother wanted to meet me but wasn't well. I had gone to the house of the person and met his mother. She hugged me as if I was her child, and hugged me like my mother. That is how Wayanad makes me feel like I already have a mother," she said.

"When I came here with my brother after the landslides, I understood how a community came together to help people. I saw each one of you help each other. Even the youngest kids who lost their families had dignity. You are courageous and you honour the teachings of all religions. How can I not be the proudest person to get an opportunity to represent Wayanad," she added.

The Wayanad by-election will take place on November 13.

With inputs from ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
