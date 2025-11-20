BJP hits out at Congress after newborn dies in Karnataka hospital as woman delivers baby outside washroom

A newborn baby reportedly died moments after birth as the woman was forced to deliver the child outside the ward at district hospital in Karnataka owing to lack of beds there. The family alleged that despite being in severe labour pain, the woman was not admitted as the obstetrics and gynaecology ward was full. (Photo for representation)

As the incident exposes fault lines in India's healthcare system, the district surgeon has ordered an inquiry into the incident which has triggered a political blame-game between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP in Karnataka.

Also read: On India-Pak truce, Trump claims 350% tariff threat made Modi stop from 'going to war'

Lack of beds led to newborn's death

According to reports, 30-year-old Roopa Karabannanavar from Kakol village near Ranebennur, arrived at the hospital in labour. However, the family alleged that despite being in severe labour pain, Roopa was not admitted as the obstetrics and gynaecology ward was full.

Also read: 'Cannot sit on bills indefinitely': SC's big guideline for governors

She had to sit on the floor outside the ward as no bed was available that the labour room was overcrowded and there were no beds available and was made to sit on the floor outside the ward. The woman was walking towards the washroom when she delivered the baby, which fell on the ground causing severe injuries, leading to its immediate death, news agency PTI reported.

Family alleges negligence

Roopa's family alleged that neither the doctor nor the nor the hospital staff responded to their repeated pleas for help even when Roopa was in pain. The family has filed a formal complaint against the hospital staff as they said the baby's death was caused by medical negligence.

Also read: Bihar new government: Full list of NDA, JD(U) leaders who are part of Nitish Kumar cabinet

“She was in distress and pain, but none of the hospital staff, including doctors and nurses, cared to look at her. We begged them to address her situation, but they were busy on their mobile phones. They could have saved the child,” a family member was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Probe initiated

District surgeon P R Havanoor told PTI that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and that legal action will be taken against those found responsible, claiming that there was no prima facie medical negligence.

Also read: Tejashwi breaks silence after Bihar loss, congratulates new CM Nitish: 'Hope new govt will...'

"A committee has been formed comprising Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare officer, Child Protection Officer, Gynaecologist, a technical person and District surgeon to probe the incident and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly," he said.

“The woman came to the hospital at 10.27 am and there were already three women at the labour ward. We asked her to wait, but she headed to the bathroom due to delivery pain,” he added further.

BJP slams Congress

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress party over the newborn's death, asserting that the government's failure to provide essential infrastructure like beds in hospitals is "truly tragic" and they "bear direct responsibility".

Describing the incident as "extremely heartbreaking," Bommai alleged that the Congress-led administration in Karnataka has failed to provide even basic infrastructure, including proper hospital beds.

“The heartbreaking incident of a newborn baby being found dead in the corridor of Haveri's government hospital,” he wrote on X.

"This is a clear indication of the @INCKarnataka government's irresponsibility. The government's failure to provide essential infrastructure like beds in government hospitals is truly tragic. Due to this irresponsibility of the government, the baby has passed away. The Congress government bears direct responsibility for the immense loss suffered by the mother and the family," the post further read.

(With inputs from agencies)