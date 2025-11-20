Tejashwi breaks silence after Bihar loss, congratulates new CM Nitish: 'Hope new govt will...'

As Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the ruling NDA bloc, saying he hopes that the new government will live up to the aspirations of the people. Tejashwi Yadav has won from the Raghopur assembly seat in 2015 and 2020 Bihar assembly polls. (File/ANI)

Taking to X soon after the swearing-in of the Bihar chief minister, along with his ministers, Tejashwi said, “Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar. Heartiest wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.”

"I hope that the new government will live up to the aspirations and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative change to the lives of the people of Bihar," he added.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister for a historic fifth term, becoming the longest-serving CM of the state and also taking oath for a record tenth time.

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent NDA leaders. Apart from the two deputy CMs, 18 cabinets ministers also took oath.

What RJD said after Bihar loss

Tejashwi's party, in its response after massive setback in Bihar polls, said on Saturday that “ups and downs” are inevitable in election and the party wil continue to raise the voice of the poor.

"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor. It will continue to raise their voice among the poor," the RJD has said in a post on X.