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BJP issues show-cause notice to Madhya Pradesh MLA for threatening officer

BJP lawmaker Pritam Lodhi threatened to fill the officer’s house with cow dung as he continued his tirade over the action against his son

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:07 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to lawmaker Pritam Lodhi for threatening Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ayush Jhakar over action against Lodhi’s son for allegedly hitting five people with his sport utility vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Karera.

BJP lawmaker Pritam Lodhi.

In a letter to Lodhi, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal on Wednesday called the lawmaker’s conduct highly objectionable and a violation of the party discipline. “Therefore, submit your clarification within three days, failing which action will be taken against you.”

Lodhi threatened to fill Jhakar’s house with cow dung as he continued his tirade over the action against his son, Dinesh. A video of Lodhi’s remarks went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the IPS Association to condemn the remarks and the opposition Congress to demand action against him.

A video last week purportedly showed Dinesh blaming the five accident victims, claiming they did not react to his honks and hooters. Lodhi lashed out two days later after Jhakar summoned Dinesh and warned him not to appear in Karera again. “Does Karera belong to your [Jhakar] father?” My son will go there [Karera] and contest the elections. If your father has the guts, try to stop him. You should know our background,” said Lodhi, who initially appeared to prioritise public sentiment by urging action against his son.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

bharatiya janata party madhya pradesh cow dung
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