BJP lambasts Congress over 'Gayab’ dig at PM Modi: ‘Sar tan se juda imagery’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lambasted the Congress for its 'Gayab' (invisible) post on X targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging it is "sar tan se juda" (decapitation) imagery aimed at provoking the Muslim community. The Congress on Monday shared a post on X targeting PM Modi.(X)

BJP leader Amit Malviya described the X post as a political statement and a "dog whistle" aimed at the Congress's "Muslim vote bank".

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of “Sar Tan Se Juda” imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone’s neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction," he wrote on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the post proved that the Congress has become what he called "Pakistan Prasth Party".

"It is now clear that the Congress party has become 'PPP-Pakistan Prasth Party'. Not only do both have the same script, but their work and culture have also become the same...Congress gave a clean chit to Pakistan on 26/11, in Pulwama, and now they are giving in Pahalgam too," he told ANI.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of taking its orders from Pakistan.

"The same tweet of the Congress party was quote-tweeted by the former minister of Pakistan. So today, it has become clear to the country that a 'jugalbandi' is going on between Congress and the deep state of Pakistan...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will give a befitting reply to the masters of terror of Pakistan," he said.

Congress reacts

Reacting to the controversy, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told ANI that PM Modi wasn't present at the recent all-party meeting over the Pahalgam terror attack. Demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the attack, he said PM Modi should brief the house on the incident.

“PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue...PM Modi should participate in the discussions in Parliament and tell us what happened and how this terrorist attack took place. There is no political agenda. The Congress has only one formula- unity,” he said.