BJP leader CT Ravi booked for 'inflammatory' remarks at Ganesha visarja event in Karnataka

A case has been registered against BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town in this district, police said on Thursday. BJP MLC CT Ravi said he is not going to be cowed down by it and noted this was not the first time he had been booked.(PTI FILE)

On Wednesday, a delegation of senior BJP leaders took part in a mass Lord Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town, in an apparent show of strength and to protest against the pelting of stones that occurred during a Ganesha procession on September 7.

In his address at the event on Wednesday, BJP leader Ravi allegedly made provocative remarks targeting the minority community.

Based on a complaint of a police officer, a case was registered against the BJP leader under section 196 (1) a (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Maddur police station, a senior police officer said.

Reacting to the registration of an FIR against him, the BJP MLC said he is not going to be cowed down by it and noted this was not the first time he had been booked.

"When I was 14 years old, a case was filed against him. They filed a case against me because I fight for Hindutva and for the people. I am not among those who will be afraid and sit at home because of a case. I am not afraid. I will continue to fight for the truth, for the nation, for Hindutva and for the people of this country," he said in a video statement.

He added, "Don't try to frighten me with a case. Because of whom did I say this (remarks)? Who provoked? those who pelted stones provoked?... Those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans were provoked. I said that if you do such acts, we will not tolerate it but will react. How long can we tolerate this? We can't tolerate this always. If you take such actions, we have the courage to react."

Meanwhile, state Home Minister G Parameshwara told the media here that an FIR has been registered and the police will take necessary action.

Responding to a reporter's query on Ravi's alleged comments, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “I'm not aware of it, but it's his habit and culture.... his language and conduct are well known to people.”

So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident in Maddur.

Tension had escalated in Maddur and surrounding areas following the incident on Sunday, with several right-wing organisations staging large-scale protests on Monday. The BJP had called for a bandh in Maddur on Tuesday.