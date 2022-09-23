Home / India News / BJP leader links Bharat Jodo rest day with PFI bandh, Congress hits back: 'RSS chief on Maafi Maango Yatra'

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:33 PM IST

Congress said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will move to Thrissur after taking a break on Friday.

ByHT News Desk

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday linked the rest day for Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra with the bandh called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) under scanner for its alleged terror-related activities. Mishra claimed that Congress “suspended” its padyatra on the day PFI and “jihadi outfits” have called for a bandh in Kerala after scores of their leaders were arrested on Thursday following nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and police of respective states.

“PFI and Islamic jihadi outfits called for strike today and Congress today suspended its padyatra,” Mishra said in a tweet. “Nothing can be worse and more shameful than this.”

Responding to Mishra's insinuation, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said there is a scheduled one-day weekly break in Bharat Jodo Yatra, party's 150-day outreach programme. The last rest day in Bharat Jodo Yatra was on September 15. Khera also used the response to take a swipe at BJP for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's campaign to increase contact with Muslims.

On Thursday, Bhagwat visited Masjid and Madrasa in Delhi and met Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who called the RSS chief "the Father of the Nation". The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that has been vocal about the functioning of madrasas.

“Our #Bharat_Jodo_Yatra takes one day break every week. The last break was on the 15th,” Khera wrote in Hindi.

“Now tell me, is it true that Mohan ji Bhagwat is about to travel” to seek apology from PFI, he added, calling it ‘Maafi Maango Yatra’.

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh had claimed that the meeting of Mohan Bhagwat with the chief Imam was impact of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and asked the RSS chief to join Rahul Gandhi in uniting the country.

"Only 15 days have passed since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has begun and the results are out. A BJP spokesperson has said Godse Murdabad on television. Mohan Bhagwat went to the house of a person of another religion. This is the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Vallabh.

"We would like to urge Mohan Bhagwat that if this 15-day yatra has had such an impact on you, so you should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for an hour and walk with Rahul Gandhi with a tricolour in hand," he added.

