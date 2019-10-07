e-paper
BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, family members shot dead in Maharashtra

BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, 55, and his family was shot dead late Sunday night inside their resident.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A BJP corporator and four of his family members were on Sunday shot dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Jalgaon district.
A BJP corporator and four of his family members were on Sunday shot dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Jalgaon district.(ANI Twitter)
         

A BJP corporator and four of his family members were on Sunday shot dead at his residence in Maharastra’s Jalgaon district by three gunmen, police said.

The incident took place late Sunday night when BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat (55) and his family members were inside their residence, police said.

“The shooters with country made pistol and knife entered the leader’s home and sprayed bullets on him and his family members,” a senior police officer said. “After firing all the assailants fled the spot but later surrendered themselves at the police station,” he said, adding that the weapons used to commit the crime have been recovered. All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. Apart from Kharat, the other deceased have been identified as his brother Sunil (56), sons Premsagar (26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named as Gajare, the officer said, adding that the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

An offence of murder has been registered at Bajarpeth police station and interrogation of the accused is going on, he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 08:18 IST

