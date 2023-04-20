BJP leader's dare after Mamata rejects phone call claim: 'TMC should go to…'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday dared Trinamool Congress to go to court against him a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rubbished his claim that she had called Union home minister Amit Shah over the Election Commission's decision to revoke TMC's national party status.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(Twitter/BJP)

He told news agency ANI, “They (TMC) should go to court against me...There are two state parties in West Bengal - TMC & All India Forward Bloc. TMC's (national party) status is gone.”

Addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Banerjee had called Shah asking him if the national party status for TMC can be retained until 2024.

"Yesterday, we saw how Mamata Banerjee had demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. But, after the EC revoked the national party status, she had repeatedly called him to request that the decision be repealed. It, however, did not yield any result," Adhikari had said.

Banerjee on Wednesday had told reporters that she would resign from her position as West Bengal CM if any evidence was found to support Adhikari's claims. “I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status.”

She also stated that her party's name will continue to remain All India Trinamool Congress despite EC's decision.

TMC on Wednesday attacked Adhikari saying he was spreading fake news and the party was legal remedies to expose him.

The party alleged that Adhikari “indulges in these theatrics to curry favor with his political masters & spread fake news."

"We're exploring legal remedies to expose his baseless claims and bring out the truth”.

