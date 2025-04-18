BJP leader slams Pakistan Army chief's 'two-nation theory' remarks: 'Idle commentary'

Slamming the Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir over his 'two-nation theory' remarks, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the top army commander of the neighbouring country seems to be an "idle" person, and this trait reflects in his recent comments. BJP politician Kavinder Gupta criticised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for his "two-nation theory" views, claiming that the top army commander of the bordering nation appears to be a "idle" person. (HT photo)

"The Army Chief seems to be idle; that is why he is talking about matters of religion... The whole world is aware of the type of attacks Pakistan lashed out at India and how it tried to carry out religious conversions...", Kavinder Gupta told ANI.

Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Asim Munir said India and Pakistan differ in every conceivable aspect, including religions, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions, reinforcing the two-Nation theory that led to Pakistan's creation in 1947.

Munir invoked the 'two-nation theory', which was responsible for the creation of Pakistan back in 1947 and asked the Pakistan citizens to teach their children the difference between the two communities--Hindus and Muslims, which was the basis for the creation of the Islamic Republic.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to Munir's comments on Kashmir, emphasising that the view of Kashmir being a "jugular vein" is baseless.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday in New Delhi, on the comments by Pakistan Army chief terming Kashmir as a jugular vein, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. It's only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country..."

He further said that the reputation of Pakistan as the epicentre of global terrorism will not decrease."Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks, whom it continues to shield," Jaiswal said.

Kavinder Gupta further attacked Congress after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"During its rule, Congress always misused its power and left no stone unturned to benefit their family... It used to happen during their tenure that investigative agencies worked at the behest of Congress...", he added.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the alleged National Herald case, party President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting on Saturday to finalise the strategy ahead of the hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.