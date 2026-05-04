BJP leader Sobha Surendran contests from Congress stronghold Palakkad in 2026 elections

Sobha Surendran is a BJP leader from Kerala, currently serving as the party’s State General Secretary, a position she has held since July 2025. Known for her active role in social and political issues, she has emerged as a prominent face of the party in the state. She is among the first women from Kerala to hold a national-level position within the BJP.

Sobha Surendran, nominated from the Palakkad constituency for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections(HT_PRINT)

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The BJP has nominated Sobha Surendran from the Palakkad constituency for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, a seat traditionally held by the Congress since 2011. Her candidature highlights the party’s push to make inroads in the constituency.

Background

Sobha was born in Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district into an Ezhava family. She began her political journey at a young age, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), around 1995. She has held several key positions within the BJP over the years, including roles in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and the party’s state leadership. As State President of the Mahila Morcha (2010–2016), she played an important role in expanding the party’s women’s wing across Kerala and strengthening its grassroots presence.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Former DGP R Sreelekha makes debut in Kerala as BJP Candidate: 5 points on Vattiyoorkavu candidate What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Former DGP R Sreelekha makes debut in Kerala as BJP Candidate: 5 points on Vattiyoorkavu candidate What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Palakkad constituency has remained a stronghold of the Congress over the past decade. Shafi Parambil won the seat in three consecutive elections in 2011, 2016, and 2021, maintaining a consistent hold for the party. In the most recent 2024 by-election, Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the seat with over 70% of the vote, further reinforcing the party’s dominance in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Palakkad constituency has remained a stronghold of the Congress over the past decade. Shafi Parambil won the seat in three consecutive elections in 2011, 2016, and 2021, maintaining a consistent hold for the party. In the most recent 2024 by-election, Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the seat with over 70% of the vote, further reinforcing the party’s dominance in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sobha Surendran first contested from Palakkad in the 2016 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, where she secured over 40,000 votes and finished second behind Shafi Parambil, marking a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share. In the 2021 elections, she contested from Kazhakkoottam and again finished second with over 40,000 votes. Her consistent runner-up finishes highlight the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Kerala, even as Palakkad continues to remain a Congress bastion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sobha Surendran first contested from Palakkad in the 2016 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, where she secured over 40,000 votes and finished second behind Shafi Parambil, marking a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share. In the 2021 elections, she contested from Kazhakkoottam and again finished second with over 40,000 votes. Her consistent runner-up finishes highlight the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Kerala, even as Palakkad continues to remain a Congress bastion. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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