BJP leader's murder: 3 men on bike, asked for water, then injected poison – shocking killing of Gulfam Singh Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was killed after three unidentified people injected him with a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Monday afternoon. The BJP leader, who was also the former regional vice president of the party's western Uttar Pradesh unit, died on his way to the hospital. The incident happened on Monday noon when Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting in his courtyard.(Live Hindustan)

According to Gunnaur’s Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari, Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai police station when three men arrived on a bike and injected him with the substance, reported news agency PTI.

How Gulfam Singh Yadav was killed

On Monday noon, when Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting in his courtyard, three men made their way to meet him on a bike, said police. They exchanged greetings, sat beside Yadav and inquired about his well-being. They also asked for water and drank it, after which Yadav laid down.

It was then that one of those men allegedly injected Yadav in his stomach with a poisonous substance and then fled, Live Hindustan reported. Following this, Yadav’s health started deteriorating, and he screamed in pain, which grabbed the attention of his family and other people in the vicinity. Yadav’s son informed the police and took him to a local health centre, from where he was referred to Aligarh Medical College. However, Yadav died on the way.

Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said no formal complaint has been filed by Yadav’s family, PTI reported. "Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim's family. A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," he said.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, including an empty injection and a helmet, the Live Hindustan report added. The BJP leader’s shoes and glasses have been sent for forensic investigation and CCTV camera footage is also being scanned to identify the culprits, said SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi.

The cause of Yadav’s death could not be ascertained after post-mortem at Aligarh Medical College. His viscera, the major organs of the body, have been preserved.

In 2004 by-election in Gunnaur assembly constituency, Yadav had contested on a BJP ticket against Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav. His wife is three-time pradhan from Dabhaura Himachal.