New Delhi: Flagging issues that could have an adverse impact on the party’s electoral fortunes in Madhya Pradesh, such as a demotivated cadre and a disconnect between the party and government, a section of leaders from the poll-bound state have urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command and functionaries of the party’s ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to intervene and set the house in order, said people aware of the details. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP state president VD Sharma. (PTI)

The party’s defeat in Karnataka, despite the BJP government’s claims of development and social welfare measures, has set alarm bells ringing and the party has decided to redouble efforts in Madhya Pradesh to intensify outreach and underline the pro-people policies.

The lack of coordination between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit president VD Sharma has been identified as a major impediment in getting the cadre to execute decisions, according to two leaders who spoke on condition of anonymity. A leadership crisis and the state unit being in disarray was raised at the state executive committee meeting this week, they said.

“There is a clear tussle between the old guard and the new. Chouhan has been chief minister since 2005 and held various positions in the party before that. He has a good grip on the state issues and commands respect, but there is a clear indication that people as well as the cadre now want a change. Sharma, compared to Chouhan, is a newbie, he has his own style of working, and somehow both are not on the same page,” one of the leaders said.

The disconnect between Chouhan, Sharma and the sangathan mantri (general secretary, organisation) affecting the morale of the cadre was brought up by a few leaders at a meeting with RSS brass. “Since the RSS has played a key role in the party’s growth in the state, the issue of a demotivated cadre and the disconnect between the government and the workers was conveyed to the Sangh leadership as well,” the leader said.

The central leadership has indicated that to buck anti- incumbency, the party will consider dropping a sizeable number of sitting legislators and ministers, a second leader privy to developments said. While the government has been providing free ration to the needy, and delivering welfare benefits through central and state government schemes to farmers, women, socially and financially disadvantaged groups, there is palpable anger over issues such as unemployment and inflation, he said.

“The Karnataka defeat has shown that in addition to local issues, the lack of a cohesive leadership is a challenge that the party must overcome,” the second leader said.

In 2018, the BJP lost the assembly election after winning 109 of the 230 seats, while the Congress had 114 seats. However, the party returned to power in 2020 after a section of Congress legislators led by Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP.

“After coming to power in 2020, the chief minister announced several new schemes and even changed his way of functioning to appear more aggressive, but there is a perception on the ground that he has not been able to keep the party flock together,” the first leader said. “The exit of leaders such as Deepak Joshi has reinforced this perception.”

