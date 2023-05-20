BJP will win Madhya Pradesh with record votes: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the state assembly polls in December with record-breaking votes. The CM was addressing an executive committee meeting in Bhopal. MP chief minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan (File Photo)

Ahead of the assembly polls due for later this year, BJP on Friday held a day-long state executive meeting at its party headquarters in Bhopal.

Addressing the meeting, CM Chouhan said, “We received 36% votes in Karnataka in the previous election, and in this election too, we received the same percentage of votes. Its JDS [Janata Dal Secular], which lost the base and vote share of it got transferred to Congress.”

“What is this Karnataka-Ferntak? This is Madhya Pradesh. We won in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Even in 2018, we received good votes. On 10 seats, Congress leaders won with a few hundred votes. In 2023, we will make a record. We have PM Narendra Modi. We have hard-working workers. Congress cannot compete with us. I still have many arrows in my quiver,” the MP chief minister while reacting to BJP’s loss in the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

The BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka election will have no impact on Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, he said.

Praising the law-and-order condition of the state and action against members of Popular Front of India Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical outfit, Chouhan said people will see the condition in Karnataka where anti-social elements have started growing their wings.

He urged the BJP workers to go to the people and ask them how many promises have been fulfilled by the Congress which they promised in their 2018 manifesto.

The chief minister further asked the MLAs to prepare a work plan for the state assembly polls due in December and added, “Voters should be informed about the scheme and progress of many works being done by BJP.”

