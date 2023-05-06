Manipur CM in focus after violence, arson rock state

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is maintaining a studied silence on the situation in Manipur and has declined to comment on whether the state government was blindsided by events that stoked violence in the northeastern state that left a trail of deaths and incidents of arson.

All eyes are on how Manipur chief minister Biren Singh will combat the crisis. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clashes broke out this week after the Manipur high court directed the state government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community in the list of scheduled tribes. Even as the union government has stepped in to control the violence, all eyes are on how chief minister Biren Singh will combat the crisis.

Singh, who got a second term as chief minister after the party retained power in the assembly election held in 2022, is not new to controversies. His first term in office was marked by infighting among the state unit leaders and legislators, who on several occasions turned to the high command for resolution.

In 2019, following serious differences between Singh and a section of leaders, the BJP central command backed Singh even as there appeared to be a split in the party. Public works minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, supported by some leaders, flew to the national capital demanding a change in leadership. The disagreement was put to unmet expectations of Biswajit Singh and a few others who were expecting a position in the state cabinet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh saved his position since the rival faction could not muster 30 legislators are required to stake claim.

The chief minister came perilously close to being replaced a year later when in June 2021, there was another showdown between leaders after he divested his deputy, Joy Kumar Singh, of 11 portfolios and criticised him publicly. This led to nine members of the ruling coalition, which included four ministers, resigning. Of these nine legislators, three were BJP MLAs, four from the National People’s Party, an ally, one independent and one from the Trinamool Congress.

It was again left to the central leadership to step in and take control. Protracted dialogue between the state leaders, NPP party chief Conrad Sangma and the BJP’s brass, including Union home minister Amit Shah and the then finance minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most recently, the state was in the news after four legislators resigned for various reasons. Paonam Brojen Singh, MLA from Wangjing Tentha assembly constituency, resigned as chairman of the Manipur Development Society, while MLA from Khwairakpam, Raghumani Singh, stepped down as chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency. Both citied personal reasons for quitting.

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, who was an advisor to the chief minister, and Langthabal assembly constituency MLA, Karam Shyam, who stepped down as chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur, resigned after complaining of not being given any responsibility.

The chief minister is caught in a precarious situation, as the latest violence in the state has acquired a communal colour, said a party leader who spoke on condition of anonymity. The clashes have cast a shadow on BJP’s outreach towards Christians, the leader said, blaming “vested interests” for stoking violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON