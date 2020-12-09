‘BJP leading in majority of seats in Rajasthan’s local body polls’, says official

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:15 IST

The BJP on Tuesday appeared set to corner the lion’s share of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan’s 21 districts.

The counting for which was still underway, an official said on late Tuesday night. Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats, the official said, adding other winners include 420 independents and 56 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidates.

Similarly, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for the Congress, the official said.

“The counting of votes to elect members of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads is still underway,” a state election commission spokesperson said.

The two elections were held simultaneously.

Meanwhile, in Fatehpur police station area of Sikar district, a man was killed and 10 others were injured in a group clash between people of two communities during an election victory procession. The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya Lal, said police, adding the injured people have been admitted to a government hospital.

An additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police said. In Tonk Panchayat Samiti, no party got majority and three independent winners, who hold the key to form the board, have pledged their support to Congress leader and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot to help the Congress form the board.

Of the total 19 seats, the BJP won nine, Congress seven and independents three.

Ramlal Gurjar, the husband of one of the candidates, Hansa Devi Gurjar, said the independent candidates have extended their support to Pilot, to help the Congress form board in the Panchayat Samiti.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has congratulated the BJP candidates on her victory.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the hard-working candidates of the BJP who won the Zila Parishad and Panchayati Samiti elections,” Raje said in a statement. “Heartfelt thanks also to the people of the state, who have reposed faith in the BJP by denying the false claims of the Congress government,” she said. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the results of the Panchayati Raj elections are a “sure sign of a farewell to this corrupt government”.

The people of the village have expressed confidence in the BJP and appreciated the efforts of the Narendra Modi government and BJP organisations of the Centre, he said.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The result will decide the fate of 1,778 candidates in the Zila Parishad elections and 12,663 candidates in the Panchayat Samiti elections.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the counting process.

The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.