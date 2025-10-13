A dinner meeting called by chief minister Siddaramaiah and scheduled for Monday, with cabinet members expected to be in attendance, has stirred political speculation in the state, with opposition leaders claiming the meeting was linked to funding for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, even as Congress party members referred to the planned meeting as a routine discussion on campaign coordination. BJP links Siddaramaiah’s dinner meet to Bihar elections

Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka on Saturday alleged that the Congress turned Karnataka into an “ATM” for the Bihar polls. “I have information that they have taken full responsibility for the Congress’ expenditure during the Bihar polls. Even the chief minister has called a dinner meeting to discuss it,” he said.

Ashoka claimed that Congress MLA KC Veerendra, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, was allegedly transporting 40 kg of gold to Bihar to be used for election expenses. He also hinted at possible leadership changes within the ruling party, saying Siddaramaiah could be replaced in November.

“The chief minister’s dinner meeting with ministers, the MLAs’ remarks about Shivakumar becoming the CM, and the caste survey being done in a hurry indicate a political revolution in Congress,” he said.

Responding to the opposition’s claims, district in-charge minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said that the dinner “has nothing to do with politics,” calling the rumours “nonsense.”

He suggested that a cabinet reshuffle might occur after the Bihar elections but maintained that any change in leadership would be left to the party high command.

“There are 34 ministers. Alternative arrangements will have to be made for the remaining aspirants,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday downplayed ongoing speculation about a cabinet expansion, calling it “baseless.” Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “There is no cabinet expansion and no authority. Some media outlets are publishing false news. For any proposal on this, either the chief minister or I must make a suggestion. If neither of us has proposed it, then it is just false news. People in a hurry tend to speak in front of the media. Whatever the case, the Congress high command will make the decision.”

Senior Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed echoed the remarks, clarifying that the party was considering a cabinet reshuffle —not an expansion — after the Bihar elections.

“Some ministers may be dropped from the cabinet to focus on strengthening the organisation, while new leaders could be considered for ministerial positions,” he said.

“When the Congress government was formed in 2023, I should have been included in the cabinet, but my name was dropped at the last minute. I have been working for the party for the past 43 years. I am confident that I will get an opportunity during the upcoming reshuffle,” Ahmed said.

In Kolar , MLA Roopakala M, who is the daughter of food minister K.H. Muniyappa’s daughter sought to downplay family influence amid speculation of her inclusion in the cabinet. “I should get a position only if I am eligible. I do not want a post that comes because of my father’s sacrifice,” she told reporters on Sunday.