Seat-sharing ‘resolved’, list of candidates to be out over the weekend, says Bihar BJP chief

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections soon. As per the party's state president Dilip Jaiswal, the seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections 2025 has been decided upon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. (HT File)

The Parliamentary Board will be announcing the list of candidates over the weekend, he added.

“In Delhi, the BJP held a 3-day election committee meeting for seat sharing and a panel was formed for that. The BJP is a national party, and the central leadership selects candidates through the Central Election Committee, the Central Parliamentary Board,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination in Bihar on day one, but its not RJD chief

"The seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the candidates will be selected and announced in Delhi," he said, adding that the seat-sharing will be announced on Saturday.

Seat-sharing in other coalitions The INDIA bloc is yet to announce the list of candidates and its seat-sharing formula despite a meeting a RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence last week. Smaller partners in the INDIA bloc, however, seemed to be running out of patience as the CPI(M) announced that it will ask both its sitting MLAs to file nomination papers next week while awaiting a consensus on another nine that it wanted to fight.

Also read: SC asks Bihar authorities to provide free legal aid to 3.7 lakh voters left out of SIR list

Till now, only the Jan Suraaj Party of former political strategist Prashant Kishor has made public some of its candidates.

On the first day of filing of nominations, for the first phase in which 121 seats go to polls, only two persons, neither associated with a recognized party, turned up to submit papers.

Poll preparations Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes and result declaration is scheduled for November 14.

Also read: ‘One govt job per household’: Tejashwi Yadav's big Bihar poll promise

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the dates early this week. The poll body said that a comprehensive online training and assessment programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections has been done.

The two-day programme, held on October 9 and 10, included an online assessment and a doubt-clearing session focused on the nomination process and other key aspects of election management.

(With inputs from agencies)