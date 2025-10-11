Seat-sharing ‘resolved’, list of candidates to be out over the weekend, says Bihar BJP chief

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections soon. As per the party's state president Dilip Jaiswal, the seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections 2025 has been decided upon.
The Parliamentary Board will be announcing the list of candidates over the weekend, he added.
“In Delhi, the BJP held a 3-day election committee meeting for seat sharing and a panel was formed for that. The BJP is a national party, and the central leadership selects candidates through the Central Election Committee, the Central Parliamentary Board,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"The seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the candidates will be selected and announced in Delhi," he said, adding that the seat-sharing will be announced on Saturday.
Seat-sharing in other coalitions
The INDIA bloc is yet to announce the list of candidates and its seat-sharing formula despite a meeting a RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence last week. Smaller partners in the INDIA bloc, however, seemed to be running out of patience as the CPI(M) announced that it will ask both its sitting MLAs to file nomination papers next week while awaiting a consensus on another nine that it wanted to fight.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the dates early this week. The poll body said that a comprehensive online training and assessment programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections has been done.
The two-day programme, held on October 9 and 10, included an online assessment and a doubt-clearing session focused on the nomination process and other key aspects of election management.