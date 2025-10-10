Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination in Bihar on day one, but its not RJD chief

Among the handful of candidates who filed their nomination papers on the opening day for Bihar assembly elections was Lalu Prasad Yadav — not the RJD chief, but his lesser-known namesake who has made a name for himself by contesting elections frequently, often with little success. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's namesake proudly recalled having contested against Rabri Devi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when she lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (ANI)

The 45-year-old, a resident of Jado Rahimpur village in Saran district, filed his papers on Friday from Marhaura assembly constituency, which falls under Saran Lok Sabha seat — a constituency long associated with the more prominent Lalu Prasad, who made his parliamentary debut from there in 1977.

Talking to PTI over phone from his native village, around 150 km from the state capital, Yadav recalled having "contested an election for the first time in 2001 when I stood for the post of a ward councillor".

Interestingly, Saran, earlier known as 'Chhapra', is also the Lok Sabha seat which has elected Yadav's more famous namesake several times, right from 1977 when the leader had made a sensational Lok Sabha debut, riding the Janata Party wave.

However, the lesser-known Yadav, often referred to as the 'Dharti Pakad of Bihar' for his frequent but unsuccessful electoral bids, appears unfazed by the legacy of his more famous namesake.

He proudly recalled having contested against Rabri Devi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when she lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy, stepping in for her husband who was then disqualified following conviction in the fodder scam.

He also recounts, with a swagger, having contested "Presidential elections in 2017 as well as 2022", but turns sheepish when a mention is made of his nomination papers having been rejected on both occasions.

An agriculturist by profession, who seems to have plenty of time for indulging in his fantasies, Yadav's obsession seems to be catching up on him as he struggles to recall which of the seats he had contested in the Lok Sabha polls last year and the assembly by-elections that took place in the state a few months later.

"I think in Lok Sabha I was a candidate from Maharajganj. In the assembly bypolls, I contested either Tarari or Rupauli", said Yadav, the response not uncharacteristic for a man who, perhaps, considers the cut-throat business of elections a hobby.

"I am not contesting as an Independent (nirdaleeya). Please look at my affidavit. I am the candidate from Jan Sambhavana Party", he pointed out, in an attempt to convince, himself, as well as others, that there are those who find common cause with him.

In a state where political parties mushroom like roadside stalls, it is hardly surprising that few have heard about the party.