‘One govt job per household’: Tejashwi Yadav's big Bihar poll promise

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a bold pre-poll promise, claiming that every household in Bihar would have at least one person in a government job if his party returns to power. Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised that not a single house in Bihar will be without a government job.(HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav declared that within 20 days of forming the government, a new law would be enacted to ensure this employment guarantee.

Yadav added that within 20 months of taking office, the scheme would be fully implemented across the state.

“We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new Act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

Bihar assembly election 2025

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.