BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.



The 53-year-old leader is among the 195 Lok Sabha election candidates announced by the BJP at its presser on Saturday. The first list includes several bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.



After the announcement was made, Scindia took to social media platform X to thank the BJP top brass for his candidature. “BJP's top leadership has given me an opportunity to serve the brothers and sisters of Guna. I am really fortunate. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union home minister Amit Shah ji and BJP president JP Nadda ji.”



“I am hopeful and have full confidence that the people of Guna will bless me. I will try my level best to fulfill expectations of the people of Guna. Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,” Scindia added. Union minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Scindia, who was in the Congress until 2020, had represented the Guna constituency from 2002 to 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Yadav by 1,24,750 votes. The constituency has been represented by Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and father Madhavrao Scindia.



In the 2020, Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and appointed as Union minister for civil aviation and steel in the Narendra Modi government.



BJP announces 24 candidates in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP announced candidates for 24 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming election. The list includes former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be contesting from Vidisha, the constituency he represented from 1991 to 2004 before helming the state. This constituency has been a BJP stronghold and has seen stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj being elected to the Lok Sabha from here.