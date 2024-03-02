 BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna

BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2024 08:43 PM IST

BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in the Congress until 2020, had represented the Guna constituency from 2002 to 2019.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

The 53-year-old leader is among the 195 Lok Sabha election candidates announced by the BJP at its presser on Saturday. The first list includes several bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

After the announcement was made, Scindia took to social media platform X to thank the BJP top brass for his candidature. “BJP's top leadership has given me an opportunity to serve the brothers and sisters of Guna. I am really fortunate. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union home minister Amit Shah ji and BJP president JP Nadda ji.”

“I am hopeful and have full confidence that the people of Guna will bless me. I will try my level best to fulfill expectations of the people of Guna. Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,” Scindia added.

Union minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
Union minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Scindia, who was in the Congress until 2020, had represented the Guna constituency from 2002 to 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Yadav by 1,24,750 votes. The constituency has been represented by Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and father Madhavrao Scindia.

In the 2020, Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and appointed as Union minister for civil aviation and steel in the Narendra Modi government.

ALSO READ: BJP Lok Sabha 2024 list: PM Modi, Shah to contest from same seats; shake-up in Delhi | 10 points

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BJP announces 24 candidates in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP announced candidates for 24 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming election. The list includes former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be contesting from Vidisha, the constituency he represented from 1991 to 2004 before helming the state. This constituency has been a BJP stronghold and has seen stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj being elected to the Lok Sabha from here.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On