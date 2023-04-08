BJP leader's 'God has given you good body…' remark to women sparks outrage

BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a fresh controversy by saying that girls - who are “badly dressed” resemble like Shurpanakha - a demon from the Hindu epic Ramayana. A video of his remarks - made at a religious function organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore - on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti - went viral on social media.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.(PTI)

The senior leader expressed his displeasure over young women- usually under the influence of drugs - leaving their home at night. He said that he feels like slapping them. “When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs....I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader said.

Also read | TMC attacks Vijayvargiya over misogynistic tweet against Mamata

"When I go out at night and see young woman under the influence of drugs, I feel like giving them five-seven slaps to sober them up. I swear to God," he said.

"And the girls wear such dirty clothes... we think of women as goddesses... there's no trace of that in them. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a good body, wear nice clothes. Please teach your children well, I am very worried," he added.

Vijayvargiya's comment drew a huge backlash from the Opposition, and social media users - with Congress leader Shama Mohamed hitting out at Union minister Smriti Irani over her silence on the remarks. Where is Smriti Irani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack RahulGandhi", she wrote, while sharing the video.

Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said, "BJP leaders humiliate women again and again. It shows their thinking and their attitude. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya ji calling women as Shurpankha and making objectionable comments on their dress is appropriate in independent India. Apologize BJP!

