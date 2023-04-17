Stones thrown at BJP MLA’s car in Kalaburagi, 29 arrested

Mysuru

At least four people were injured and five cars damaged when a group of people pelted stones at Chincholi BJP MLA Avinash Jadhav and his supporters in Kalaburagi district on Saturday night, officials said.

According to the police, Jadhav visited Chandanakera village in Chincholi taluk for election campaign. While returning from a Dalit colony in Chandankera, a few people stopped them and questioned why the MLA did not garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue in the village.

After an altercation, the group started pelting stones at cars and smashed window glasses. The group also attacked the MLA’s supporters and tried to assault the MLA, police said. Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the village and brought the situation under control, they added.

“When I visited the village with my supporters for election campaign, a group of people stopped us and quarrelled with us for not garlanding Dr Ambedkar’s statue,” Jadhav told reporters on Sunday.

He alleged that it was the work of the Congress for political mileage ahead of May 10 election. “The Congress through goondaism is trying to create fear. But we will not budge to such threats and will face it. I have instructed the police to take stringent action against the miscreants,” he added.

“Based on a complaint by the MLA’s supporters, we have registered a case under IPC section 143 (unlawful assembly) 147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant to discharge duty), 427 (mischief causing damage),” Ratkal police station inspector B Shiva Shankar said.

“We have identified 35 people who created havoc in the incident and already arrested 29 persons. The investigation is on and we will arrest more people if found guilty,” he said, adding the situation is peaceful and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the village.