BJP MLA Basavaraj sent to CID custody in murder case

A judge of the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted the Criminal Investigation Department seven days’ custody of Basavaraj until February 21. The former minister has been named as one of the accused in the murder of Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, a realtor-cum-repeat offender, who was killed on July 15 last year.

Basavaraj was produced before the magistrate at the judge’s residence in Koramangala after undergoing cardiac evaluation at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Doctors found his condition stable and discharged him on Sunday.

He had been arrested by CID officials at Kempegowda International Airport shortly after arriving from Ahmedabad, following the rejection of his bail plea by the Supreme Court on February 12.

After his arrest, he underwent medical examination at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where doctors advised specialised cardiac tests, leading to his admission to Jayadeva Hospital under police security.

Ashok Naik, the special public prosecutor, said the medical evaluation showed no serious health concerns. “Byrathi Basavaraj was produced for a medical test after his arrest. During the test, the doctor at Bowring had advised that he be admitted to Jayadeva Hospital as he was found to have a heart-related disease. The judge had also instructed for treatment based on the doctor’s report. He said that currently, there is no problem in Byrathi Basavaraj’s health, almost everything is normal, according to the medical report,” Naik said.

The CID is continuing its investigation, and Basavaraj will remain in custody for questioning as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday visited the residence of Basavaraj, expressing solidarity with his family.

The delegation, led by state party president BY Vijayendra and including parliamentarian Govinda Karjol and other party leaders, met Basavaraj’s relatives at his KR Puram residence and appealed to party workers to remain calm.

“I know how political conspiracies work. Even though 30–40 cases have been filed against me and my father Yediyurappa, we have faced them. We are with the Byrathi Basavaraj family. The party is also with them,” Vijayendra said.

He added, “This is a testing time, no one should lose patience. We have good legal experts. The legal process will take some time, everyone’s cooperation is needed.”

He also praised Basavaraj’s political role during the formation of a BJP government in 2019 under BS Yediyurappa, saying his support and loyalty would not be forgotten.