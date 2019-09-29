BJP MLA held in Nagpur for outraging modesty of female police officer

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:36 IST

The Bhandara police on Saturday arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Tumsar, Charandas Waghmare ahead of the Assembly elections, for outraging the modesty of a lady police sub-inspector.

It was alleged that Waghmare and the Tumsar city BJP chief Anil Jivkate had used abusive language against the lady PSI, Rajni Tumsare on September 18 which led the lady PSI to lodge a complaint against the BJP MLA and Jivkate with the local police.

According to reports, a group of police personnel, led by Sub divisional police officer, Ashwini Shendge and the police inspector (crime) Ravindra Mankar stormed the residence of Waghmare at Tumsar and arrested him on Saturday evening. The city BJP chief Jivkate was also arrested by the police along with the Tumsar city MLA.

He was produced before the local court and the police took him in their custody till October 11.

The police inspector informed that we have booked the MLA under sections of 353, 354, 294, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have recorded the statement s of several eye witnesses and the police sub-inspector before the arrest of the MLA,” Mankar further said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 10:35 IST