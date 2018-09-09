BJP MLA in Uttarakhand caught on camera threatening female sub-inspector

Rajkumar Thukral, a controversial BJP MLA from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur constituency, was caught on camera on Friday threatening a woman sub-inspector of police during a heated argument outside a police station.

Thukral is seen angrily charging at SI Anita Gairola of the city patrolling unit (CPU) in Rudrapur police and asking her to “behave properly” after the officer had booked a couple on a motorcycle for ‘flouting traffic rules’ and brought the two of them to the police station.

The MLA is also seen asking whether she had beaten the couple. Seemingly taken aback by Thukral’s aggressive behaviour, Gairola is seen replying that “why would she beat someone unnecessarily.”

Gairola had stopped a man named Rajbeer, a resident of Bhot town of Rampur district (UP) while he was heading towards Rudrapur’s market on his motorbike with his wife as pillion. Rajbeer was not wearing a helmet and Gairola asked him to pay the fine for the offence.

However, instead of paying the fine, Rajbeer and his wife entered in an altercation with the police officer and misbehaved with her. It was then, when she brought the two, to Kotwali police station for further action.

MLA Thukral who had reached the police station, alleged that Gairola was unnecessarily harassing the couple. But the lawmaker refuted the allegations of misbehaviour with the police official and alleged that ‘a section of media wants to defame him.’

“I have done nothing wrong with CPU official. A party worker rang me up about the incident after which I reached the police station to know what has actually happened. While inquiring about the incident, I just asked the female SI that if she had misbehaved with the couple, that’s it,” said Thukral.

“A section of media wants to defame me and for that whatever I do, they make a video of it and make it viral on social media,” he added.

Gairola said, “We stopped a biker who was not wearing helmet at Indira Chowk when he and his wife started misbehaving. We then brought them to the police station. Meanwhile, MLA Thukral arrived there and straight came towards me saying, Tune Mara Use, Tu Badtameez Hai (you have beaten him, you are insolent).”

“I have given complaint against the MLA to Kotwali police for his misbehaviour and now it’s up to our officer what decision they take,” she added.

Senior superintendent of police, US Nagar, Sadanand Date said, “We are not going to register a case separately on Gairola’s complaint but include its investigation in the case comprising a complaint against the accused motorbiker who misbehaved against her on stopping for not wearing helmet. Investigations are on.”

Thukral is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, he sparked a row after he allegedly thrashed and abused three Dalit women outside his residence after calling a “panchayat” at his residence in Rudrapur to sort out a dispute between two families.

Sep 09, 2018