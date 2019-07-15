UP BJP MLA’s daughter, husband get police cover after attack outside court

In an action-filled morning Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s daughter Sakshi Misra, who had alleged threat from father , and her husband Ajitesh Kumar surfaced at Allahabad high court after kidnap rumours. Ajitesh was allegedly assaulted by unidentified men on court premises.

The Allahabad high court ordered police protection to Sakshi (23), daughter of Rajesh Misra MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly, and Ajitesh (29) . They have been on the run since Sakshi announced her marriage to Ajitesh last week.

Earlier, eyewitnesses claimed the couple was kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men from outside the Allahabad High Court, where they had gone to seek protection, according to news agency IANS.

Read: ‘Age gap, income my concerns’: BJP MLA after daughter accuses him of witch hunt

Sakshi had uploaded videos on social media on Wednesday announcing her wedding to Ajitesh and alleging that her life was in danger from her father and had asked police for security.

In an appeal to her father, Sakshi had asked him to back off and let the couple live peacefully while warning him to ‘stay off Ajitesh and his family’ or face the consequences. “I have married of my free will and my father has sent out his goons for us… I am tired of running, I seek police protection,” she says in a video where Kumar can be seen sitting next to him. “If they catch us, they will definitely kill us,” she adds.

Read: Marriage certificate of BJP MLA’s daughter is fake, says temple priest

Kumar also spoke, in the video, of the alleged goons following them, “We managed a narrow escape this morning after a group people landed at the hotel we were staying in.”

He alleged that Sakshi’s family was out to kill them for ‘honour’ as he was from a Dalit family. “If In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:26 IST