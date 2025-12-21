On Cam: BJP MLA slaps auto-rickshaw driver over traffic violation in Mumbai, video sparks outrage

A video has surfaced showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah allegedly slapping an auto-rickshaw driver following a confrontation in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area. The incident, which was captured by a bystander, has since circulated widely on social media. The protest focused on traffic problems and the presence of illegal hawkers in the area. (X@HateDetectors)

The altercation took place in Ghatkopar East, where Shah was taking part in a protest along with local residents. The protest focused on traffic problems and the presence of illegal hawkers in the area, as per a report by News 18.

The MLA reportedly stopped the auto-rickshaw after it was allegedly being driven in the wrong direction.

In the video, Shah can be seen arguing with the driver before striking him. The footage has sparked sharp reactions from political leaders and members of the public.

The video of the incident overshadowed the protest and drew criticism from opposition parties.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad condemned the MLA’s actions and accused BJP leaders of abusing their authority. In a post on X, she said BJP MLAs were acting arrogantly and taking the law into their own hands. She further alleged that the ruling party showed favour towards wealthy industrialists while mistreating poor and working-class people.

She wrote, “BJP MLAs have become so arrogant that they do not even spare poor auto-rickshaw drivers. In Ghatkopar, BJP MLA Parag Shah beat up an auto-rickshaw driver today because he broke traffic rules. BJP MLAs take the law into their own hands because they think they are above the law, and are now even resorting to street brawls. This is the true face of the BJP. The BJP rolls out the red carpet for big industrialists and contractors, and takes pleasure in beating up the poor and working class.”

The incident has added to political tension in the state, with opposition leaders demanding accountability over the MLA’s conduct.