BJP moves resolution against Opposition’s attacks on PM Modi, cites court orders

In a political resolution moved in its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the “negative campaign” and “personalised attacks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Opposition have been “unmasked” and set aside by the courts.

Briefing the media about the resolution, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the court judgments underlined the PM’s intent was good and his incorruptible leadership was reinforced. “Unfounded allegations were levelled against PM Modi but the crushing legal response exposed the Opposition”, she said, citing the political resolution.

The NEC meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Modi, 35 union ministers, 12 Chief Ministers and over 300 delegates.

“Nine different issues were raised in the resolution; these include how a negative campaign and abusive language was used against the PM. The issues reached the Supreme Court and each time the courts have commented on the negative campaign of the Opposition and unmasked it,” she said.

Referring to six instances where the courts gave a favourable judgment to the PM and the government, she said, based on evidence, the judgment in the Pegasus spyware case was in favour of the government. The other cases were related to alleged kickbacks in the Rafale deal, demonetisation, questioning the ED’s investigation vis-a-vis money laundering, the central vista project, and reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS quota).

The political resolution was moved by Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and seconded by deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Cabinet minister of Karnataka, Govind Karjol.

Sithararman said the resolution made a mention of India’s growing clout and prestige on the global stage. “India’s image on the global stage is at an all-time high, be it G20, SCO, or UN Security Council leadership, and PM’s image continued to dominate the world’s agenda,” she said.

The NEC also discussed how the PM’s statement that this is not an era for war was quoted in the communique of the G20 summit held in Bali. “The national executive also thanked PM Modi over the global acceptance of the G20 mantra under India’s presidency of One Earth, One Family and One Future. Apart from this, the NEC also thanked the PM for his initiative in UN reforms,” she said.

The resolution made a mention of the BJP’s historic win in Gujarat and how the party performed better in SC and ST reserved seats.

“The resolution noted that the Gujarat outcome will impact all nine assembly elections and the 2024 general elections as well,” she said.

The recently held Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varansi, was also mentioned in the resolution and the minister said, the role of the PM in reviving religious and traditional heritage was appreciated. “The members also highlighted and appreciated the efforts by the PM on strengthening the cultural and spiritual heritage through the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and redevelopment of the Mahakal temple of Ujjain among others,” she said.

A reference to the PM’s radio address Man Ki Baat was also made in the resolution. The monthly address was referred to as a non-political platform that the PM has been made into a “permanent bridge” to connect to the masses. The resolution also made a mention of the government’s decision to celebrate December 26 as Vir Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s son. It said the decision was a “seva” for the Sikh community.

Responding to a question, the minister said there was no discussion on the issue of giving party president JP Nadda an extension on the first day of the NEC.

