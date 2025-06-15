Search Search
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay in ICU; doctors say he’s ‘critically ill but stable’

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 02:19 PM IST

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, they said.

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness, remains “critically ill but stable”, doctors said on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted in ICU after he complained of uneasiness.(ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted in ICU after he complained of uneasiness.(ANI)

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, they said.

A statement issued by the medical facility on Sunday said investigations have indicated acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

“Currently, he is under close observation in the ICU and continuous monitoring,” it said.

A multi-disciplinary medical board has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition, the statement said.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
close

