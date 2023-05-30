BJP MP Hans Raj Hans hands over 1L cheque to kin of Delhi teen murdered on camera

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹1 Lakh to the kin of the minor girl killed in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a day after he said youth sometimes get "carried away by emotions" and act like "fools". The BJP MP from north-west Delhi assured the family of stringent punishment for the accused and said he has spoken to the police regarding the case.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans meets the family of the 16-year-old girl who was murdered by accused Sahil and hands over a cheque of ₹ 1 lakh to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime)… if you are a parent, and will not be able to sleep,” the singer-politician said after handing over the cheque.

"Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy...There were so many people there, they should have caught him then and there. It pained me to see that video," he added.

The murder took place within the limits of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi and the body of the girl, a resident of the area's JJ Colony, was found lying on the street.

Read | Cops have new details about murdered Delhi teen's boyfriend: ‘Tattoo of Praveen’

The attack was caught on CCTV and footage of the same has been widely shared online. The video shows the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr, his native place, hours after the brutal killing. He was brought from Bulandshahr overnight and produced before a court in Delhi on Tuesday, following which he was sent to two days in police custody, said a senior police officer.

Also read | Hookah party, Sidhu Moosewala in killer Sahil's last Instagram post

An initial probe revealed that the girl was breaking up her relationship with Sahil which left him infuriated. The trigger for the killing was an argument between them on Thursday, according to police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON