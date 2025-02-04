BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands 'privilege proceedings' against Rahul Gandhi, writes to Om Birla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate privilege proceedings against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget Session.

The BJP MP alleged that the Congress leader "not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowered the prestige of our republic.”

In his speech in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the Chinese have intruded on Indian land but Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied it. He further claimed that the Army chief had said that Chinese troops were inside "our territory".

"The PM has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory but for some reason, our army keeps talking to the Chinese about their entry into our territory and our chief of army staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory," Rahul Gandhi had said, triggering uproar in the Lok Sabha.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh today reacted to Gandhi's speech, saying he made "false allegations" about the statement of the Army chief on the situation at the India-China border.

"Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Singh said the Army chief never used these words.

Also read: ‘PM Modi's Make in India was a good idea but…': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

"The words attributed to the Army Chief by Shri Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Shri Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest," he added.

The senior BJP leader said the Army chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides.

Singh claimed China had occupied 38,000 sq km land in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict under Congress rule, PTI reported.

"Gandhi may consider introspecting this phase of our history," Singh added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday moved a privilege motion against Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi over her “poor thing” remark on President Droupadi Murmu.