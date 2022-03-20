BJP MP says bomb hurled at his car after returning from 'The Kashmir Files' show

A Lok Sabha member from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car while he was returning after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in West Bengal's Nadia district. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said he escaped the attack as the bomb landed behind the speeding car.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly…We pulled out the car a little far to see...police came after 10 minutes," said Jagannath Sarkar, as quoted by ANI.

Sarkar said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee-led government and demanded President's rule in the state.

"No one is secure in Bengal as the law and order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government," ANI quoted Sarkar as saying.

"Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop," the BJP MP added.

'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, has sparked controversy over its portrayal of Muslims and leftists. Critics have said that Kashmiri Muslims also suffered from the militancy but the director, Vivek Agnihotri, didn't include it in the film in an attempt to incite hatred against Muslims.

"Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

(With ANI inputs)