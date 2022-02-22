‘A government for people won't promote capitalism': BJP's Varun Gandhi's latest

In a fresh attack on centre, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday morning voiced his concern against “privatisation of banks and railways”, underlining that it will lead to huge job losses. The 41-year-old MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilbhit has been known for targeting his party often on Twitter

“...Just the privatisation of banks and railways will leave 5 lakh people jobless. With every job that’s lost, the hope for lakhs of families diminishes. A government that works for people’s welfare cannot encourage inequality by promoting capitalism,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, several opposition leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, had slammed the government over the first move to invite private players in the railways sector in 2020.

India’s train network is one of the largest in the world with a 1.3 million plus workforce.

Last year, however, Union minister Piyush Goyal had stressed that “railways will never be privatised”.

The country also saw huge protests last year over the government’s announcement of two public sector banks will be privartised. "Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge had said at the time.

Meanwhile, Varun Gandhi has been attacking the government over various issues that the opposition has also been picking.

Last week, he tweeted on one of the biggest financial fraud cases the country has seen – the ABG shipyard case. “Vijay Mallya: 9000 crores Nirav Modi: 14000 crores Rishi Agarwal: 23000 crores… when 14 people commit suicide in the country daily due to debt burden, a strong government is expected to act ‘on this corrupt system.”

Earlier, he has critisized his party over the killing of farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur – Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish was named as an accused in the case.