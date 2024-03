BJP names 72 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections | Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its second list consisting of 72 candidates ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP's list includes prominent names such as Manohar Lal Khattar, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting (PTI)

Manohar Lal Khattar will be contesting from the Karnal seat whereas union minister Nitin Gadkari retained his Nagpur seat after there was a little uncertainty as his name did not feature in the first list of the candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here's a look at the full list:

Delhi:

East Delhi - Harsh Malhotra

North West Delhi - Shri Yogendra Chandolia

Gujarat:

Sabarkantha - Bhikaji Dudhaji Thakor

Ahmedabad East - Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel

Bhavnagar - Nimuben Bambhania

Vadodara - Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt

Chhota Udaipur - Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa

Surat - Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal

Valsad - Dhawal Patel

Haryana:

Ambala - Banto Kataria

Sirsa - Ashok Tanwar

Karnal - Manohar Lal Khattar

Bhiwani - Mahendragarh - Chaudhary Dharambir Singh

Gurgaon - Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav

Faridabad - Krishan Pal Gurjar

Himachal Pradesh:

Hamirpur - Anurag Singh Thakur

Shimla - Suresh Kumar Kashyap

Karnataka:

Chikkodi - Annasaheb Shankar Jolle

Bagalkote - PC Gaddigoudar

Bijapur - Ramesh Jigajinagi

Gulbarga - Umesh G Jadhav

Bidar - Bhagwanth Khuba

Koppal - Basavaraj Kyavator

Bellary - B. Sriramulu

Haveri - Basavaraj Bommai

Dharwad - Pralhad Joshi

Devanagere - Gayathri Siddeshwara

Shimoga - B Y Raghavendra

Udupi Chikmagalur - Kota Srinivas Poojary

Dakshina Kannada - Brijesh Chowta

Tumkur - V Somanna

Mysore - Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Chamarajanagar - S Balaraj

Bangalore Rural - CN Manjunath

Bangalore North - Shobha Karandlaje

Bangalore Central - PC Mohan

Bangalore South - Tejasvi Surya

Madhya Pradesh:

Balaghat - Bharti Pardhi

Chhindwara - Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu

Ujjain - Anil Firoziya

Dhar - Savitri Thakur

Indore - Shankar Lalwani

Maharashtra:

Nandurbar - Heena Vijaykumar Gawit

Dhule - Subhash Ramrao Bhamre

Jalgaon - Smita Wagh

Raver - Raksha Nikhil Khadase

Akola - Anup Dhotre

Wardha - Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas

Nagpur - Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Chandrapur - Sudhir Mungantiwar

Nanded - Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar

Jalna - Raosaheb Dadarao Danve

Dindori - Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bhiwandi - Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Mumbai North - Piyush Goyal

Mumbai North East - Mihir Kotecha

Pune - Murlidhar Kisan Mohol

Ahmadnagar - Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Beed - Pankaja Munda

Latur - Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare

Madha - Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar

Sangli - Sanjaykaka Patil

Telangana:

Adilabad - Godam Nagesh

Peddapalle - Gomasa Srinivas

Medak - Madavaneni Raghunanda Rao

Mahbubnagar - DK Aruna

Nalgonda - Saida Reddy

Mahabubabad - Azmeera Seetaram Naik

Tripura:

Tripura East - Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma

Uttarakhand:

Garhwal - Anil Baluni

Haridwar - Trivendra Singh Rawat

Dadra & Nagar Haveli:

Kalaben Delkar

Earlier, the party had announced 195 names in its first list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party named candidates for its 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, five from Delhi, two from Jammu and Kashmir, three from Uttarakhand, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, and Daman and Diu.