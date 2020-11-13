BJP names new state chiefs, Amit Malviya gets a role in West Bengal. Read full list here

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:44 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released a list of new state in-charges who will look after operations in election-bound states. The list, released by party president JP Nadda, includes the names of Sambit Patra, Baijayant Panda, CT Ravi, CP Radhakrishnan and Tarun Chugh among several.

An exception has been made by the party in the state of West Bengal, where the existing state chief Kailash Vijayvarghia has been retained in his position. Additionally, party’s IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya, along with Arvind Menon, has been made the deputy in-charge for parties poll duties.

Here is the full list of names picked by the BJP for state in-charge role: