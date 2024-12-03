BJP names observers for Maharashtra CM decision

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday picked Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as observers for a crucial December 4 legislative unit meeting in Maharashtra where the party is likely to pick the next chief minister of the state. Union minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde exchange greetings during a meeting at BJP president JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

The developments came amid protracted stalemate over government formation, almost 10 days after the BJP-led Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections.

The focus has been on caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde and his demands even as stalled talks between the BJP and the Sena resumed and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar flew into Delhi on Monday night for a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. Shinde has said he is ill, and was ostensibly holed up in his Thane residence on Monday amid speculation that he was sulking about not getting the top post, even as his party insisted that all was well with the alliance.

On Wednesday, at Vidhan Bhavan, the 132 lawmakers of the BJP will elect their leader, who is likely to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and also stake claim to power on behalf of the Mahayuti. Keeping with the party tradition, the BJP has planned to choose its nominee for the top post just a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Azad Maidan on December 5. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the front-runner for the post, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Once the chief ministerial candidate is announced by the central observers in consultation with the parliamentary board over phone, the name is expected to be announced by Thursday noon. The meeting at the central hall of the state legislature is expected to be followed by a meeting between leaders from three constituents of the Mahayuti – the BJP, the Sena and the NCP -- to discuss the sharing of power. After that, the BJP’s chief ministerial nominee along with Sena chief Shinde and Ajit Pawar will proceed to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government, according to state BJP leaders.

The Mahayuti won 235 out of 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi which won just 50 seats. The BJP was firm on having its own member as chief minister as the party won 132 seats, its best-ever performance in the state and just 12 short of a simple majority in the assembly. Ajit Pawar’s NCP, too, has backed Fadnavis for the post.

Based on the number of MLAs, the BJP is expected to corner the major chunk of the 43 cabinet berths, apart from the post of chief minister. The party is expected to retain 22 berths including that of the CM, while the Sena, which won 57 seats, and NCP, which won 41, are expected to get 12 and nine berths each, respectively.

But talks have been stalled since last week after Shinde, who initially said he won’t be a hurdle in government formation, went back to his native village in Satara after a late-night meeting with Shah, Fadnavis and Pawar. On Monday, his son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde attempted to dispel speculation that his father was sulking.

Shrikant said the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition was “a bit delayed” and that rumours escalated after his father went to the village for two days and took rest due to ill-health.”The news that I will be the deputy chief minister has been circulating with question marks for the past two days. There is no truth to this, and all such news are baseless,” the Kalyan MP said on X.

He said despite an opportunity to become a minister in the central government after the Lok Sabha elections, he turned it down to focus on strengthening the party organisation.”I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state,” Shrikant said, reinforcing his commitment to work for his Lok Sabha constituency and the Sena.

In the evening, the BJP’s troubleshooter Girish Mahajan called on Shinde at his Thane residence to invite him for government-formation talks.

“I met him to enquire about his health. He has been unwell for the last few days. We did not discuss politics or power-sharing. It will be done at the higher level. Shinde saheb is a broad-minded leader and it is not true that he is upset. He is scheduled to chair a meeting tomorrow to take stock of the preparations of commemoration of Mahaparinirvan Din at Chaitya Bhoomi on December 6,” he said.

On Sunday, the former CM reiterated his “full support” on the decision regarding who will become the CM, saying all three allies of the Mahayuti had a good understanding and that the decision on CM’s post taken by the BJP leadership will be acceptable to him. But leaders close to Shine say that he is adamant about the home portfolio and the Speaker’s position, and has rejected the BJP’s offer of deputy chief ministership.

“Shinde has given up his claim on the top post and now it is the responsibility of the BJP leadership to convene a meeting. We have not received any official communication from them,”’ said a Sena leader, requesting anonymity.

Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar are expected to meet in Mumbai to discuss the sharing of portfolios, number of berths and guardian ministerships on Tuesday or Wednesday. “If it is not resolved at state level, the three leaders may have a meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi to take a call,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar insisted that Shinde was not unhappy. “He is neither upset, nor is he responsible for the delay in swearing-in. He clarified five days ago in a media interaction that he will accept the decision taken by BJP’s central leadership. The decision over the power sharing was not supposed to happen till December 2 and there was no question of any meeting with us. Being the prime party of Mahayuti, the BJP should have conveyed a meeting for the power sharing talks. Shinde saheb should not be held responsible.”

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also rubbished reports that the Sena was insistent on certain portfolios. “I have spoken to the Shiv Sena leaders, and they have clarified that they have full faith in the leadership of Amit Shah. They told me that whatever was decided by Amitbhai would be acceptable to them. The home department might be their demand but not the obstinacy. There is no bickering within Mahayuti and the distribution would be done amicably,” he said.

He said that the power-sharing would be decided amicably by the three parties.

The BJP is expected to offer urban development to the Sena along with 10 to 11 other portfolios. Over 30 MLAs from three parties are expected to take oath on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, and leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to attend the ceremony. The three parties have made arrangements for over 40,000 people at Azad Maidan. Three different stages next to each other are being erected for the ceremony.