Nitin Nabin to file nomination papers today for BJP national president

The BJP is all set to elect its new National President on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Ahead of the election, the nomination process is set to take place today at the Delhi BJP headquarters. With the backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and other top leaders, Nitin Nabin is expected to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, making him the youngest to hold the position. (PTI)

As per reports, the nomination process is scheduled to take place between 2 PM and 4 PM on Monday. After this candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations after scrutiny between 5 PM and 6 PM.

At 6:30 PM, the national election officer for the BJP will issue a press statement regarding the nomination process and election.

Nitin Nabin sole candidate? Nitin Nabin, the current working president, is all set to file his nomination on Monday to take over the position from union health minister JP Nadda.

If everything goes as planned during the nomination process, Nabi will be elected and take charge as the national president on Tuesday.

How will the party president be elected? The electoral college, comprising representatives from BJP's national council and state councils, will finalise the new president.

As per the party constitution, a candidate must be proposed jointly by at least 20 members of a state's electoral college and have a minimum of 15 years of membership.

