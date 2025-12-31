Trying to follow my father's footsteps of being accessible to all: BJP's Nitin Nabin

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was "accessible to all" and "made familial bonds with party karyakartas". BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin at a meeting in Patna.(PTI/File Photo)

Nabin's father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a former BJP MLA.

The BJP national working president, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DyCM Samrat Choudhary, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and a host of other leaders paid floral tributes to Sinha on his death anniversary at a park named after him here.

Talking to reporters after paying floral tributes to his father, Nabin said, "I try to follow in his footsteps and learn from his political journey of being low-profile, available to all and treating party workers as a family."

"Today is the 20th death anniversary of my father. The way he nurtured the organisation through his austerity and made family-like bonds with party workers is remarkable," Nabin said.

He asserted that the works done by his father for the development of society are "exemplary for all of us".

The BJP working president said that the NDA government in Bihar is consistently working to take the state on the path envisioned by Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha.

"Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on," he said.

Saraogi, who was also present there, said, "He (Sinha) had a mastery over election management and was a sculptor of the organisation. Whether it was before we became MLAs or after that, how to manage an election had always been his speciality."

"Be it in the realm of social service or as a public representative, Naveen Kishore Sinha ji was very special. We pay tribute to him on his death anniversary," Saraogi said.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Indeed, Naveen Sinha was a senior BJP leader, but more than that, he was a hard-working karyakarta. I can say this with conviction that the foundation of our victories in Patna district today lay in his hard work and dedication to strengthen the organisation right since the Jan Sangh days."

Prasad said, "I am deeply satisfied that his highly capable son, Nitin Nabin, who is a connoisseur of the party organisation, has been appointed as the BJP's national working president. My good wishes are with him."