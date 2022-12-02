Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Negative politics': After joining BJP, Jaiveer Shergill's swipe at Congress

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 09:01 PM IST

BySnehashish Roy

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Friday expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A lawyer by profession, Shergill said he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for providing such a position despite not coming from a non-political background.

"It's my good fortune to be appointed as national spokesperson of the world's largest party. I am grateful to PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah for accepting me for this post despite not coming from a political background," he told news agency ANI.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Shergill said he will move forward from the grand old party's "negative politics" to the "politics of positive development".

"From today onwards I will move from Congress's negative politics of criticism to politics of positive development, politics of post to politics of serving the nation, from darkness to light, from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya'," he said.

Talking about Punjab's political scenario, he said Congress is the history of the state and BJP is the future. "The Congress was the history of Punjab, the AAP is present but the BJP is the future of Punjab. So this decision was taken after thinking about the people of Punjab. Congress has taken extreme left ideology. The country is with BJP and moving towards progress," he added.

On Friday, BJP appointed former Congress heavywights including Shergill including Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

