BJP not family-run party, says PM Modi; spotlights 'unprecedented' gains in bypoll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the people and said they must forge ties with the people based on the party’s guiding values of “service, resolve and sacrifice”. The Prime Minister was addressing the party’s national executive committee meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his 50-minute valedictory address in New Delhi, PM Modi said stressed that the BJP runs on the values of "Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)" and "does not revolve around a family", urging its members to work for people, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Also Read | Presentation made on BJP's preparation for state polls

Another senior leader, who attended the meeting, said that the Prime Minister also praised the BJP's performance in two bypolls that the party lost recently.

"All of us have ignored the transition taking place in favour of the BJP. In Ellenabad which is a stronghold of the Indian National Lok Dal, BJP got 45,000 votes last time but this time we got 59,000 votes. This increase in votes happened despite the impact of the farmers' agitation in the seat. That means common people aren't against farm laws," the leader quoted the Prime Minister as saying in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The politician, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that PM Modi also talked about the Badvel constituency in Andhra Pradesh. "Last time BJP had got 700-odd votes in this assembly whereas this time we got 21,000 votes which is unprecedented in Andhra Pradesh. The PM said we should look at the brighter side of these results and work towards a change," stated another leader.

The BJP passed a political resolution at the meeting praising the leadership and policies of PM Modi. The leaders also deliberated upon the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and set new targets for the party’s pan-Indian expansion.

The resolution also accused the Opposition of "opportunism" and acting with a mindset of "extreme hate". The leaders also discussed other key concerns, including the political violence in West Bengal and the strategy on the ongoing farmers' stir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}